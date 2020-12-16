London stocks join global rally on recovery hopes; eyes on Brexit

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 per cent by 0804 GMT, led by energy, healthcare and mining stocks, with the MSCI world index tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 16 — London-listed shares followed global markets higher today as optimism around working coronavirus vaccines raised hopes of an economic recovery, while investors also held out for a Brexit trade deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 per cent by 0804 GMT, led by energy, healthcare and mining stocks, with the MSCI world index tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 index gained 0.3 per cent and was on course to rise for a third straight session even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the most likely outcome of trade negotiations with the European Union would be a no-deal Brexit.

In company news, fashion retailer Superdry jumped 3.8 per cent as it said interim Chief Executive Officer Julian Dunkerton would take the top job on a permanent basis and appointed industry veteran Silvana Bonello as its chief operating officer. — Reuters