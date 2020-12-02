Pecca to start exporting face masks to Asia, Europe and US

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Car leather upholstery maker Pecca Group Bhd is ready to start exporting its medical face masks after its subsidiary, Pecca Leather Sdn Bhd, secured certifications from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CE marking from the European Union for its personal protective equipment offerings.

Group managing director Datuk Kelvin Teoh said with the FDA and the CE marking certifications, the group now seeks to build its track record and growth in Asia, the US and European Union markets.

“With the FDA certification and CE marking now in hand, we are keen to establish sales in the export markets and further expand our face mask division towards becoming a prominent provider locally and internationally.

“To this end, we would appoint distributors and agents in overseas markets, as well as grow our existing sales and marketing channels in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Teoh added that its face mask manufacturing venture would meet the rising demand despite many Covid-19 vaccines being in development.

“We view our face mask segment as a long-term venture that caters to increasing demand amid the pervasiveness of the pandemic.

“We are confident of growing the segment into a significant contributor to the group in the coming years,” he said.

Pecca had begun the production of medical, surgical, and disposable face masks in August, and it seeks to reach a production capacity of 50 million pieces a month by early next year.

It recorded initial exports to Singapore and Hong Kong, mainly for trials by corporate customers, after obtaining approvals by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to export up to 50 per cent of its face masks production capacity.

Rentas Health Sdn Bhd, under the “RH” brand, had been appointed as the sole distributor of its face masks. — Bernama