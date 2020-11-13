Wall Street set to bounce back as Cisco, Disney jump after results

Cisco Systems Inc and Walt Disney Co were the top gainers among Dow components trading before the bell. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 13 ― Wall Street was set to open higher today as Disney and Cisco jumped after reporting upbeat results, but investors remained cautious at the end of a volatile trading week that saw record surges in coronavirus cases as well as increased hopes of an effective vaccine.

Cisco Systems Inc and Walt Disney Co were the top gainers among Dow components trading before the bell. Futures tracking the blue-chip index were 0.7 per cent higher.

The network gear maker jumped 7.2 per cent premarket as it gained from a work-from-home driven surge in demand, while Disney rose 3 per cent as its rapidly growing streaming video business, and a partial recovery at its theme parks limited its quarterly loss.

“We are finishing an extremely strong earnings season with an exclamation point on Disney's impressive earnings,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Corporate America is still optimistic about the future and that's helping stocks recover, along with positive vaccine news earlier this week.”

The third-quarter earnings season is in its final stretch with about 90 per cent of S&P 500 companies having reported so far, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Overall profit is expected to fall 7.8 per cent from last year, a significant improvement from a 21.4 per cent slump forecast on October 1.

Wall Street's major indexes broadly fell yesterday as US coronavirus cases jumped and investors weighed how fast an effective vaccine would be rolled out.

More than a dozen US states reported a doubling of new Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks, with Chicago's mayor issuing a month-long stay-at-home advisory yesterday.

Positive data from a late-stage vaccine development earlier this week lifted demand for sectors that usually benefit from an upswing in the economy, such as financial and energy stocks, putting the S&P 500 and Dow on track for weekly gains.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq, however, is headed for a weekly decline as investors booked profits in market-leading technology stocks, which have benefited from a stay-at-home environment.

At 08.21am ET, Dow E-minis were up 0.73 per cent and S&P 500 E-minis were up 0.67 per cent. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 0.62 per cent.

Heavyweights Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc edged up about half a per cent, while big Wall Street banks also rose about 0.7 per cent each. ― Reuters