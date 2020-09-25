Tokyo stocks open higher helped by US ralles

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.58 per cent or 133.49 points to 23,221.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.56 per cent or 9.18 points to 1,635.62. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 25 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today supported by gains on Wall Street, with investors eyeing rising virus infections abroad.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.58 per cent or 133.49 points to 23,221.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.56 per cent or 9.18 points to 1,635.62.

“The Japanese market is seen supported by US rallies” and a stable dollar-yen exchange rate, said Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities.

Investors are however increasingly concerned about “signs of expansion in coronavirus infections,” he added, noting both the UK and France announced a record number of new cases.

The dollar fetched ¥105.48 (RM4.17) in early Asian trade, against ¥105.41 in New York.

In Tokyo, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 1.22 per cent at ¥64,900, Honda was up 0.76 per cent at ¥2,451, and construction machine maker Komatsu was up 0.73 per cent at ¥2,342.

But game giant Nintendo was down 0.10 per cent at ¥59,160 after recent rallies, and chip-testing equipment make Advantest was down 1.16 per cent at ¥5,130.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.2 per cent to 26,815.44. ― AFP