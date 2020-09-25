European stocks slide in risk-off mood, M&A talk lifts Italian banks

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.0 per cent to close at its lowest level since August 3, with the retail, oil and gas and financial services sectors falling the most. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 ― European stocks slid yesterday, with UK markets leading the way after Britain's government launched a scaled-back job support programme, while a second wave of Covid-19 cases across the continent dampened investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.0 per cent to close at its lowest level since August 3, with the retail, oil & gas and financial services sectors falling the most.

Investor fears about the resurgence of Covid-19 denting the European economic recovery have dominated trading this week as the UK, Spain and France imposed fresh restrictions, while US Federal Reserve policymakers spooked markets on Wednesday by calling on the government to provide more fiscal support.

“Investor's expectations for a slow steady recovery have been tested in this month,” Geir Lode, head of global equities, international at Federated Hermes wrote in a note.

“With the recent sentiment change in the market, it should be remembered that market volatility still exists. Exceptionally low interest rates and ample liquidity give investors few choices other than to invest in riskier assets.”

M&A speculation drove a 1.3 per cent rise in Italian banking stocks , while the European banking index slipped 0.4 per cent.

Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM jumped 5.8 per cent and Credito Valtellinese surged 11.6 per cent, with traders citing a Bloomberg report that suggested talks of possible takeover interest from French bank Credit Agricole.

Earlier, a Banco BPM spokeswoman said it was not in contact with bigger rival UniCredit over a potential merger, dismissing a press report. UniCredit rose 2.3 per cent.

The STOXX 600 had cut losses earlier in the session after surveys showed business morale in Germany and France improved for the fifth month in a row in September, suggesting that both countries are set for strong growth in the third quarter.

The relief, however, proved temporary, with US markets hesitating to rise after a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims.

The German DAX was down 0.3 per cent, outperforming the regional indexes, while France's CAC 40 fell 0.8 per cent.

UK's FTSE 100 lagged with a 1.3 per cent drop, failing to draw cheer from a new job support plan. Under the “more targeted” programme, Finance minister Rishi Sunak said government support would only be available to workers whose employers keep them on at least a third of their normal hours.

British cinema operator Cineworld slumped 14.8 per cent as it swung to a loss and said it may have to raise more money if pushed to shut its theatres again due to government curbs on social gathering. ― Reuters