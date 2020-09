The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.47 per cent, or 114.56 points, to 24,455.41. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Sept 18 — Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended with gains today, closing the week on an upbeat note, though traders remain concerned about the lack of progress on a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.47 per cent, or 114.56 points, to 24,455.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.07 per cent, or 67.65 points, to 3,338.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 1.51 per cent, or 32.92 points, to 2,219.91. — AFP