MAHB records 3.3m passengers in August

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has recorded 3.3 million passenger movements in August 2020, surpassing the three million mark.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, it said the passenger traffic for the month saw a decline of 74.4 per cent compared with the same month last year.

“Overall average daily passenger movements increased by 28.4 per cent in August 2020 compared to overall average daily passengers in July 2020.

“International sector remained subdued with more than 500,000 passengers in August 2020,” it said.

MAHB added that Malaysia passenger movements continued to record more than one million passengers since July, registering 1.4 million passenger movements.

“Scoot Airlines and Jetstar Asia resumed operations to Ipoh, Kuching and Penang International Airport in line with the introduction of the reciprocal green lane which came into effect from August 10.

“At Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Malindo Air, Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia resumed operations from August 17 to Singapore,” it said.

It also said that Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SGIA) registered close to two million passengers in August 2020, reaching 54 per cent of last year’s passenger movements.

“Pobeda, Jazeera and Nile Air resumed services which brings the total to five foreign carriers at Istanbul SGIA to-date,” it said. — Bernama