Bursa Malaysia extends uptrend in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Bursa Malaysia extended yesterday’s upward momentum to opened higher this morning amid positive market sentiment with buying spotted in the selected index-linked counters and small capitalisation stocks.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 4.87 points to 1,456.6 from Wednesday’s close of 1,451.73.

The index opened 1.8 points better at 1,453.53.

Public Investment Bank Bhd in a note said the FBM KLCI might add a few points today tracking the better performance of the United States’ (US) stock benchmarks Wednesday.

This was despite the battered state of the American economy and rising tensions between Beijing and Washington as investors focused on efforts to reopen more states for business, it said.

“The key index is anticipated to trend around the 1,455 mark with slight bullish bias in the near-term.

“Support levels for the index are at 1,360, 1,400 and 1,430, while the resistance levels are at 1,455, 1,485 and 1,515,” it added.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 238 to 163, while 226 counters were unchanged, 1,268 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 478.12 million units worth RM242.68 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank gained two sen to RM15.26, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM6.06, IHH and Maxis bagged four sen each to RM5.49 and RM5.35 respectively.

However, Maybank and Tenaga were flat at RM7.40 and RM12.20 respectively.

Of the most actives, Lambo and Key Alliance inched up half-a-sen each to 2.5 sen and nine sen respectively, XOX was flat at 6.5 sen, GD Express slipped half-a-sen to 39.5 sen, while Berjaya Corp perked one sen to 20.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 48.47 points higher at 10,352.29, the FBMT 100 Index increased 49.97 points to 10,200.36, the FBM 70 chalked up 128.35 points to 13,065.81, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index earned 73.34 points to 11,927.17.

The FBM ACE, however, trimmed 5.4 points to 5,546.34.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.23 of-a-point to 126.62, the Financial Services Index increased 15.15 points to 12,365.48 but the Plantation Index fell 36.3 points to 6,771.38. — Bernama