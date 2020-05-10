WSJ: Washington in talks with chipmakers about building US factories

A security personnel stands near the logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) during an investor conference in Taipei, July 16, 2014. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 10 — US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal.

TSMC has been talking with the US Commerce and Defence departments and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the United States, the report added.

Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in Austin, Texas, to expand its contract-manufacturing operations in the United States, the Journal reported.

It did not give details of any incentives that may be on offer to chipmakers.

TSMC, Apple, Intel and Samsung Electronics were not immediately available for comment today. — Reuters