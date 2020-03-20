Hong Kong stocks end tough week with healthy rally

A pedestrian wearing a face mask, as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, walks past an electronic stock market display showing movements of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong March 12, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 20 — Hong Kong stocks ended another bruising week with a much-needed rally today, tracking big gains across Asia as investors welcomed massive stimulus and financial support from governments and central banks to fight the coronavirus impact.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 5.05 per cent, or 1,095.94 points, to 22,805.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.61 per cent, or 43.49 points, to 2,745.62 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gained 1.28 per cent, or 21.53 points, to 1,704.46. — AFP