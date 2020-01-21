European stock slump at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index lost 0.7 per cent to 13,457.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.0 per cent to 6,018.91. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 21 — Europe’s leading stock markets slumped at the start of trading today after sharp losses across Asia

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.8 per cent to 7,591.93 points compared with the close yesterday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index lost 0.7 per cent to 13,457.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.0 per cent to 6,018.91.

With virtually all share prices of European companies dropping, one bright spot was Easyjet, which jumped 2.2 per cent to £14.82 (RM78.50) in London after the British no-frills airline reported a better outlook following a solid rise in first-quarter revenue. — AFP