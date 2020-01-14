Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

Market breadth on Bursa was negative with losers leading gainers 465 to 298, while 371 counters remained unchanged, 825 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower with continuous selling activities seen in selected index-linked counters led by financial services and utilities counters.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 10.41 points to 1,574.32 from Monday’s close of 1,584.73.

The index opened 0.26 point better at 1,584.99, and moved between 1,573.82 and 1,587.47 throughout the mid-day.

Market breadth on Bursa was negative with losers leading gainers 465 to 298, while 371 counters remained unchanged, 825 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.45 billion shares worth RM822.37 million.

Among financial services-linked counters, Maybank declined five sen to RM8.60, Hong Leong Bank weakened 36 sen to RM16.84 and Hong Leong Financial reduced 28 sen to RM16.88, while utilities counter Tenaga fell 26 sen to RM12.70.

Of heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals lost three sen to RM7.07 and IHH Healthcare rose one sen to RM5.55.

Dutch Lady remained the top loser, giving up nine sen to RM46.60.

Among actives, Vortex weakened two sen to 15 sen, MYEG rose two sen to RM1.14 and DGB Asia was flat at 14.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 58.12 points to 11,252.29 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 59.39 points to 11,884.37.

The FBMT 100 Index weakened 59.15 points to 11,040.12, the FBM 70 slid 19.57 points to 14,220.84 while the FBM Ace increased 89.39 points to 5,592.27.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.39 point to 152.37, the Financial Services Index eased 101.95 points to 15,350.55 and the Plantation Index went down 60.96 points to 7,615.78. — Bernama