Bursa turns higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bursa Malaysia has rebounded from its earlier losses to turn higher at mid-morning today, spurred by buying in index-linked counters led by Maybank and Tenaga.

At 11.05am, the benchmark index rose 5.93 points to 1,616.54 against Friday's close of 1,610.61, after opening 1.16 points lower at 1,609.45.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 342 to 298, while 380 counters remained unchanged, 957 untraded and 45 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 957.92 million shares worth RM426.55 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained 10 sen to RM8.71, Tenaga rose 18 sen to RM13.44, Petronas Gas added 22 sen to RM17.46, Petronas Dagangan was 34 sen higher at RM23.46 while Petronas Chemicals perked four sen to RM7.40.

Of the actives, Dynaciate edged up half-a-sen to eight sen, TDM accumulated two sen to 36.5 sen, Serba Dinamik warrant firmed 1.15 sen to 44.5 sen, while Sapura Energy and Eduspec eased half-a-sen each to 27 sen and 2.5 sen, respectively.

Top gainer Dutch Lady increased 80 sen to RM50 while top loser Nestle lost 90 sen to RM147.0.

The FBM 70 garnered 43.39 points to 14,226.43, the FBMT 100 Index accumulated 39.74 points to 11,266.40 and the FBM Ace was 45.71 points better at 5,170.97.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 38.41 points to 11,469.0 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 32.83 points higher at 12,087.86.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.07 of-a-point to 153.85, the Financial Services Index jumped 71.33 points to 15,719.91 and the Plantation Index leapt 44.56 points to 7,758.89. — Bernama