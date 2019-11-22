BNM international reserves unchanged at US103.2b as at Nov 15

A general view of the Bank Negara Malaysia headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves remained unchanged at US$103.2 billion (RM429.4 billion) as at November 15, 2019 from October 31, 2019.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position would be sufficient to finance 7.7 months of retained imports and was 1.1 times the total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves comprised foreign currency reserves at US$96.5 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.1 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.9 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.6 billion).

It said assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, which amounted to RM432.20 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM2.20 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM760,000), loans and advances (RM6.83 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM10.92 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM144.55 billion), currency in circulation (RM108.75 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM152.50 billion), federal government deposits (RM19.70 billion), other deposits (RM1.31 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM19.19 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.68 billion), and other liabilities (RM2.52 billion). — Bernama