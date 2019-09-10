Eversendai secures RM288m new contracts overseas

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Eversendai Corporation Bhd has secured new contracts worth RM288 million in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore and in the Netherlands despite challenges and uncertainties in the global economic situation.

In a statement today, the group said in India, it has clinched three new jobs involving structural steel works for three commercial building towers in Hyderabad, as well as an airport main terminal building and an ITC boiler structure in Chennai.

The group is also undertaking structural steel works for the Saudi Pavilion for the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai and a suspension bridge project in King Abdullah Financial District, Saudi Arabia.

It has also secured a contract for the engineering and fabrication of Jacket and Piles in the Netherlands and a data centre project in Singapore.

The group’s outstanding order book is currently at RM2.39 billion.

“These contract awards further established Eversendai’s position as an industry leader in complex turnkey structural steel works for high-rise buildings, composite structures, long span structures, bridges and industrial plants across the globe.

“It is a testament to the unique offering that Eversendai brings to the market,” said executive chairman and group managing director, Tan Sri AK Nathan. — Bernama