Agriculture Ministry to launch massive fruit promotion campaign

MUAR, Aug 4 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries (MOA) will launch a massive campaign to promote local fruits in foreign markets to lure more tourists in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

Its minister, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said that it was one of the government’s initiative to turn Malaysia into a choice destination to eat local fruits and simultaneously gave the opportunity to the government to expand its markets abroad.

He said that, other than China, the campaign would be expanded to Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Middle Eastern nations and Europe.

‘’The campaign will enable us to attract tourists to come and enjoy local fruits and indirectly allow us to look at the market and export potentials available.

‘’We will continue to endeavour to introduce other local fruits such as rambutan, pulasan, mangosteen and rock melon so that they can be marketed abroad especially China which has a big market,’’ he said when met by reporters after launching the Agriculture Entrepreneurs Carnival in Bakri, here today.

“What is important is that we are stressing on quality. In addition, farms and plantations must possess the Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices (myGAP) certificate to qualify them to export fruits.

“This is among the foci of the ministry to develop agriculture entrepreneurs, empower downstream industries and boost the agriculture sector and the economy of the country,” he added. — Bernama