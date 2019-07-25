Huge restructuring costs hit Ford earnings

Ford reported profits of US$148 million (RM609 million), an 86 per cent drop from the year-ago period. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 25 ― Ford reported a steep decline in second-quarter profits yesterday due to large restructuring costs and a disappointing earnings forecast for the year, sending shares sharply lower.

The US automaker reported profits of US$148 million (RM609 million), an 86 per cent drop from the year-ago period.

Revenues fell 0.2 per cent to US$38.9 billion.

The drop reflects US$1.2 billion in one-time costs connected to restructuring in Europe and Latin America that have resulted in thousands of jobs losses and plant closures.

The automaker reported lower car sales including in China, where the overall market has slowed, and North America, where new vehicle launches crimped performance.

The company has announced it will phase out several sedan models due to weak demand in the United States for smaller cars.

On the positive side, Ford said its operating loss was smaller in China than in the year-ago period. Higher pricing in North American pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles boosted operating earnings.

But Ford projected full-year profits of between US$1.20 and US$1.35 per share, below the US$1.39 expected by analysts.

Shares of Ford sank 6.3 per cent to US$9.68 in after-hours trading. ― AFP