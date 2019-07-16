AirAsia’s space utilisation set to soar following new partnership with Gobi Partners, EasyParcel

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said currently, the airline only utilised 15 per cent from the up to 60 per cent allocated space for cargo and logistics, while the remaining 40-50 per cent is for baggage. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Low-cost carrier, AirAsia Group, aims to maximise its under utilised asset cargo and logistics business, looking at an immediate five per cent increment in the space utilisation following the newly-entered partnership with Gobi Partners and EasyParcel.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer (CEO) Tony Fernandes said currently, the airline only utilised 15 per cent from the up to 60 per cent allocated space for cargo and logistics, while the remaining 40-50 per cent is for baggage.

“I believe we can make logistics and cargo as big as we did with the passenger segment. The potential of this business is vast,” he said when announcing the partnership here today.

Teleport, the rebranded cargo and logistics platform of AirAsia, and |eading venture capital firm Gobi Partners, have invested US$10.6 million in regional e-commerce and parcel delivery player, EasyParcel.

EasyParcel, which has close to half a million users, will use the Series B funding to expand its offering for small and medium enterprises (SME) customers.

Under the partnership, EasyParcel will leverage on Teleport’s unrivalled logistics and infrastructure capabilities which includes more than 100 cities, 10,000 AirAsia flights per week and some 1,000,000+ tonnes of cargo capacity.

Teleport CEO Pete Chareonwongsak said the company aimed to double revenue in the next 12 months from the RM400 million secured last year.

“Teleport will transform the logistics and e-commerce ecosystem as we know it, making it easier for people, especially SMEs, to move items from points A to B.

“With our deep operational expertise, this investment will allow us to also accelerate the accessibility of logistics for SMEs, while at the same time encourage more collaboration with the regions logistics startup community,” he said.

Also present were, EasyParce| Founder and CEO Clarence Leong and Gobi Partners Managing Director, Jamaludin Bujang. — Bernama