N. Sembilan govt gives priority to providing adequate infrastructure in industrial areas, says Teo

Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Villages Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said the state government is very concerned about the Oakland industrial area. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SEREMBAN, July 8 — The Negri Sembilan government always gives priority to providing adequate infrastructure in the state as part of its efforts to attract investors here.

For instance, said chairman of the Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Villages Committee Teo Kok Seong, the state government had upgraded the LED lights and underground cables at the Oakland industrial area here.

“The state government is very concerned about the Oakland industrial area (Seremban),” he told reporters after visiting the area here today.

Similarly, he said, the state government had also obtained funds from the federal government to improve 1.67km of Jalan Haruan 1.

Teo said these were part of the efforts by the state and federal governments, adding that by next year, the state government would carry out works to improve the infrastructure in the other industrial areas in the state. — Bernama