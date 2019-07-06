Mohamad Rafie appointed as NS Corp chairman

SEREMBAN, July 6 — Negri Sembilan executive council member Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek has been appointed as the Negri Sembilan Corporation (NS Corp) chairman.

The appointment was consented by Yang Dipertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, effective July 1.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Board of Directors chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar was named the deputy chairman.

Among the board members of the NS Corp are State Secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik, State Legal Adviser Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusof, State Finance Officer Mohd Khidir Majid and secretary-general of Ministry of International Trade and Industry Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali.

Mohamad Rafie in a statement said the board members were expected to convene a meeting at the end of this month to consider and approve the development plans involving about 1,150 hectares (2,838 acres) of high technology industrial area, 6,475 hectares (16,000 acres) of NS Aerospace Valley and three residential areas measuring a total of 2,428 hectares (6,000) acres.

“The development planned for those areas are expected to boost the economy of Negri Sembilan in particular, and in Malaysia in general,” said Mohamad Rafie, who is also State Investment, Industrial, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman.

The NS Corp was established late last year with the aim to plan, encourage, stimulate, facilitate, manage and coordinate investment and the economic sectors in Negri Sembilan. — Bernama