Deputy minister: Primary Industries Ministry to focus on strengthening Malaysia’s commodity sector

KOTA BARU, July 5 ― The Ministry of Primary Industries will continue to strengthen the development of the commodity sector to ensure it contributes greater export earnings to the country.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the commodity sector generated RM127.8 billion or 12.8 per cent of the country’s total export earnings.

“The ministry will continue to strengthen its efforts to develop the (commodity) sector to achieve the set target, including an RM350 million value in the kenaf industry by 2025 and creating about 2,300 jobs,” he told reporters during the Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) Citra and Service Awards here today.

Also present were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Tan Yew Chong, LKTN chairman Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah and its director-general Samsuddin Noor.

The deputy minister also presented the Media Partner Award to 11 Kelantan media practitioners in recognition of their contribution in empowering the LKTN.

According to Samsul Iskandar, an area of 2,068 hectares was cultivated with Kenaf crops last year which exceeded the target of 2,000 hectares set by the LKTN.

“This year, the LKTN target 2,400 hectares of kenaf crops with an estimated production value of 10,000 tonnes. In terms of sales, we aim to reach RM7 million compared to last year's sales of RM5.451 million,' he said.

The kenaf industry he said, has great potential to be developed further especially on industries related to biocomposites, furniture, construction and automotive.

However, the LKTN he said, needed to confront various challenges including the lack of community awareness on the potential of kenaf crops, low industrial involvement as well as empowering the commercialisation of kenaf products. ― Bernama