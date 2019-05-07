LBS wins big at 2019 PIPDA awards

LBS group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Property Insight Prestigious Developers Awards ceremony (PIPDA). — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) won big at the 2019 Property Insight Prestigious Developers Awards (PIPDA) celebrating the best of the property sector.

LBS was once again honoured as one of the country's top 10 developers during the ceremony.

Among the awards LBS bagged was Best Township Developer (less than 500 acres), Best Township Development for LBS Alam Perdana, and Best Affordable Landed for Kita @ Cybersouth, and Lifetime Achievement Award for LBS group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San.

“Thank you for the award and recognition. LBS is long term supporter of the national agenda and we will continue to provide affordable and quality homes for Malaysians.

“The LBS Alam Perdana and Kita @ Cybersouth townships that were built based on three core pillars of Affordability, Community and Connectivity, are a true testament of LBS’s commitment to building quality affordable homes,” said Lim.

The event attended by over 800 industry partners was held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur and opened by Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah.

The award winners were nominated by industry peers, industry professionals, consumers, and adjudicated by an independent panel of industry experts.

The LBS Alam Perdana is a gated and guarded township that consists of a variety of residential properties, which includes double-storey terrace houses, semi-detached houses, townhouses, apartments, commercial developments as well as Perumahan Penjawat Awam Malaysia (PPAM) projects.

Since the introduction of this township in November 2017, LBS has launched three phases of quality homes namely, Simfoni Perdana, Irama Perdana and Rentak Perdana.

LBS latest development, Kita @ Cybersouth that was awarded the Best Affordable Landed, is an outstanding affordable housing project for the urban middle-income group with prices ranging from RM409,900.

Strategically located in Dengkil this area is spoilt for choice with its comprehensive facilities and amenities with communal spaces to connect residents and build a vibrant community.