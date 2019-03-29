KL shares higher in early session

Shares on Bursa Malaysia opened higher today following the positive overnight performance of Wall Street. — Picture by Hari Angara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were higher in the early session in tracking the positive overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 9.06am, the index rose 6.91 points to 1,648.24 from yesterday’s close of 1,641.33.

It opened 7.03 points higher at 1,648.36.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered decliners 164 to 68, while 154 counters remained unchanged, 1,531 untraded and 79 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 75.5 million shares worth RM40.48 million.

In a note today, Public Investment Bank Bhd said US markets edged higher as trade talks with China resumed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.36 per cent to 25,717.46, while the S&P 500 index was 0.36 per cent better at 2,815.44.

Of the heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank increased two sen to RM9.28, CIMB was three sen higher at RM5.14 and Tenaga improved 12 sen to RM12.64.

PChem and PBBank were flat at RM9.15 and RM9.15, respectively.

Of actives, Frontken increased three sen to RM1.00, with Inix Technology half a sen higher at eight sen, while Orion IXL and T7 Global were one sen higher at 22 sen and 55 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index increased 44.58 points to 11,574.95, the FBMT 100 Index gained 46.27 points to 11,432.24 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 57.27 points to 11,707.73.

The FBM 70 added 50.77 points to 14,214.77 and the FBM Ace Index was 15.26 points higher at 4,811.18.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 37.04 points to 16,974.76, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 0.37 of-a-point to 169.14, and the Plantation Index gained 51.5 points to 7,221. — Bernama