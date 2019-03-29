Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI improved 6.5 points to 1,647.83 from yesterday’s close of 1,641.33. — Picture by Hari Angara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the mid-morning session higher.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI improved 6.5 points to 1,647.83 from yesterday’s close of 1,641.33.

The index opened 7.03 points higher at 1,648.36.

On market breadth, advancers outnumbered decliners 320 to 225, with 344 counters unchanged, 1,917 untraded and 79 others suspended.

Turnover was at 845.3 million shares worth RM449.11 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and PChem were flat at RM9.26 and RM9.15 respectively, Tenaga gained eight sen to RM12.60 and CIMB bagged five sen to RM5.16, but PBBank decreased ten sen to RM23.18.

Among actives, Sino Hua-An and Dayang Enterprise each increased one sen to 26 sen and RM1.39, while Inix Technologies was flat at 7.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 43.22 points to 11,573.59, the FBMT100 Index increased 44.88 points to 11,430.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 65.19 points higher at 11,715.65.

The FBM Ace Index expanded 23.26 points to 4,819.18 and the FBM70 improved 54.96 points to 14,218.96.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 22.94 points to 16,960.66, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.07 point to 168.84, and the Plantation Index was 49.41 points higher at 7,218.91. — Bernama