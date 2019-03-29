Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the index rose 6.04 points to 1,647.37 from yesterday’s close of 1,641.33. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Bursa Malaysia was positive across the board, increasing 0.36 per cent at mid-afternoon today, as the market was rejuvenated on encouraging internal and external developments.

At 3pm, the index rose 6.04 points to 1,647.37 from yesterday’s close of 1,641.33.

It opened 7.03 points higher at 1,648.36.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outnumbering decliners 414 to 282, while 393 counters were unchanged, 828 untraded and 79 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.52 billion shares worth RM969.01 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.26, PChem rose one sen to RM9.16, Tenaga gained 16 sen to RM12.68, CIMB increased two sen to RM5.13, but PBBank decreased 18 sen to RM23.10.

Among actives, Sino Hua-An increased 1.5 sen to 26.5 sen, with Sapura Energy and Inix Technologies flat at 33.5 sen and 7.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index gained 49.81 points to 11,580.18, the FBMT100 Index increased 46.92 points to 11,432.89 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 83.99 points higher at 11,734.45.

The FBM Ace Index expanded 12.95 points to 4,808.87 and the FBM70 improved 78.58 points to 14,242.58.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 3.51 points to 16,941.22, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.15 point to 168.92, and the Plantation Index was 38.31 points higher at 7,207.81. — Bernama