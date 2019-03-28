PLUS MD Azman elected PSKLM president

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) managing director Datuk Azman Ismail has been elected as president of the Association of Highway Concessionaires Malaysia (PSKLM) for the 2019-2021 term.

In a statement today, PSKLM said East Coast Expressway concessionaire Anih Bhd senior general manager Radzimah Mohd Radzi was elected as deputy president at its annual general meeting on Monday.

Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART) assistant general manager (Toll Operation and Corporate Communication) Mohd Noor Mohd Ali was elected as secretary-general.

PSKLM, established in 2011, acts as a mediator between concession companies, the authorities and the public in discussing issues related to expressways, including toll rates, toll operations and highway maintenance as well as other relevant matters. — Bernama