FBM KLCI rises at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose at mid-morning with traders on bargain-hunting mode after the recent downtrend.

At 11am, the index improved 0.09 points to 1,649.24 from yesterday’s close of 1,649.24.

The index opened 1.33 points weaker at 1,647.82.

Market breadth was positive with advancers overcoming decliners 284 to 208, with 351 counters unchanged, 1,067 untraded and 48 others suspended.

Turnover was at 913 million shares worth RM434.15 million.

Panasonic Manufacturing declined 56 sen to RM37.10, while Fraser & Neave and British American Tobacco decreased 38 sen each to RM34.42 and RM35.10 respectively.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM9.29, PChem gained two sen to RM9.05 and CIMB was one sen higher at RM5.13.

PBBank was flat at RM23.76 and Tenaga declined 12 sen to RM12.64.

Among actives, Bumi Armada and Scomi Energy added 1.5 sen each to 21 sen and nine sen respectively, while My E.G Services advanced two sen to RM1.35.

Sapura Energy declined half-a-sen to 34 sen and Seacera decreased two sen to 32 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 6.23 points to 11,569.74, the FBMT100 Index increased 5.28 points to 11,425.41 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 6.31 points higher at 11,657.39.

The FBM Ace Index gained 28.84 points to 4,772.13 and the FBM70 rose 25.38 points to 14,150.24.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 26.41 points to 17,021.19, the Plantation Index was 22.54 points better at 7,208.88 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.11 of-a-point to 167.85. — Bernama