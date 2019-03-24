Securities Commission committed to facilitating sustainable financing, investment ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) will continue to facilitate the development of Malaysia’s sustainable financing and investment ecosystem by leveraging on the country’s position as a leader in the Islamic capital market.

In a statement, SC deputy chief executive Zainal Izlan Zainal Abidin said Malaysia has championed the use of Islamic finance, through the issuance of green sukuk, as an innovative financing mechanism for funding the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“As at March 2019, six green sukuk have been issued to finance solar and small hydropower projects and green buildings.

“Malaysia is also home to the world’s first Sustainable Development Goals Sukuk issued in 2018,” he said.

As part of initiatives to develop Malaysia’s value proposition as an Asian centre for sustainable and responsible investment and green financing by virtue of its leadership position in Islamic finance, Capital Markets Malaysia (CMM), an affiliate of the SC, recently hosted the Sustainable Capitalism in South East Asia Forum in London. — Bernama