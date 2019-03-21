PNB expects Bursa revival once market clarity is restored

PNB chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said there is 'significant upside' potential when foreigner investors are lured back by the nation’s strong fundamentals. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) expect the local stock market to improve when the government provides a clear indication of its economic direction.

In a Bloomberg report today, PNB chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said there is “significant upside” potential when foreigner investors are lured back by the nation’s strong fundamentals.

“The market always like clarity,” Abdul Rahman told Bloomberg

“We are going through a period of transition. Fundamentally, we remain strong and the government will pursue policies that are positive for the market. Once the market understands that, flows will come back.”

The Federal Territories Stock Exchange (FTSE) Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index tumbled about 6 per cent in 2018, its worst annual drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.

It is the only market to drop among major Asian gauges this year, trading at the lowest level in nine months relative to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MCSI) Emerging Markets Index.

According to the report, global funds pulled US$2.9 billion (RM11,775,903,720) from local equities in 2018, and have remained net sellers this year.

The economy is projected to grow at 4.9 per cent this year from 4.7 per cent in 2018, while the ringgit has gained 1.4 per cent so far this year.

“The Malaysian government is now putting in the necessary ingredients or platform for us to be a more sustainable economy,” Abdul Rahman told Bloomberg.

“We believe in the long term and if all what the government has set out to do happens, and once the market has received better clarity, we think the flows will come back,” he said.

Malaysia is seeking to lower its budget deficit to 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product in 2019, from a five-year high of 3.7 per cent in 2018.