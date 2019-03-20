Lazada organising sales campaign to mark 7th birthday

The Singapore Lazada website is seen in this illustration photo June 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Online shopping platform Lazada is organising a sales campaign to mark its seventh birthday starting tomorrow until March 27 which will see the participation of over 70,000 selling sellers.

Chief marketing officer Andrew Gnananantham said the number of sellers would be similar to last year’s 11.11 ‘Single Day’ event.

“Lazada will be more than just a shopping app as we are also bringing lifestyle and entertainment needs where we will be live-streaming an international concert by Grammy award-winning singer Dua Lipa for the first time across the six markets of Southeast Asia on March 26,” he told reporters at the launch of its seventh birthday celebration here, today.

Gnananantham said the campaign would also feature LazGame for customers to have fun and earn more deals, more rewards with payment via Lazada Wallet, incorporating other sales such as Crazy Flash Sales and Slash It Deals, and providing free shipping.

“We are also introducing a new social shopping feature called Group Buy with Friends where customers can invite friends to shop for the same products and receive group discount,” he said.

Commenting on online shopping trends, Gnananantham said new customers, who joined the platform, have shopped more frequently, at least every month, compared to just once in two or three months’ period in previous years.

“People are buying household goods, as well as fashion and beauty products more frequently these days.

“Malaysia’s penetration of e-commerce is close to 50 per cent of the universe of netizens. With one in three Malaysian netizens using the Lazada app, we have become a platform for everyday needs, entertainment and business purposes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gnananantham said that sellers and sales volume would still primarily come from Malaysia besides that of China, South Korea and Japan.

“This birthday is not just about customers but also about the e-commerce participants. Through our Live Work Play approach, we aim to also continue growing the local ecosystem of this business, including major banks, telcos and network of third-party logistics providers. — Bernama