Honda Malaysia eyes to sell 95,000 units in 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Honda Malaysia estimates to sell 95,000 vehicles for 2019, down 7.11 per cent from the 102,282 units achieved in 2018 as it expects tougher competition this year.

Group vice-president Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen said last year, the automotive industry witnessed a series of events that influenced customer sentiment, although the three-month tax holiday period helped boost sales.

“Advance purchases during the tax holiday period impacted the total industry volume (TIV) and sales would be a bit tougher this year due to competition.

“Even so, it is encouraging to note that (last year) we managed to surpass the 100,000 units sold mark despite the uncertainties in the market,” she told reporters during the company's sales performance announcement here today.

In 2018, Honda Malaysia sold 102,282 units, a decline of 6.6 per cent against the 2017 sales result of 109,511 units.

Jahabarnisa said the TIV for 2019 is anticipated at 580,000 units and based on this volume, Honda Malaysia has set its sales target for this year at a 16 per cent market share.

She added that strategies to help Honda Malaysia maintain its leading position in 2019 include improving customer service standards, strengthening the dealership network and introducing new models.

Honda Malaysia has 120 dealerships nationwide including 22 body and paint centres, offering accessibility and reach.

Meanwhile, the company kicked off 2019 with the launch of the new HR-V 1.8L RS, a hybrid model in the compact sport utility vehicle segment, and the new HR-V 1.5L Sport Hybrid i-DCD in January.

In February, the limited edition Jazz Mugen and BR-V Special Edition were introduced with only 300 units available each.

“We believe Honda’s existing and upcoming models will help the company sustain its leadership position in each segment. Overall, 2019 will be another great year for Honda Malaysia,” she added. — Bernama