More Malaysians starting to shop online, says Shopee

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Shopee Malaysia has made it into the top 10 most visited sites in Malaysia, making it the number one e-commerce site in the country, Comscore, the trusted currency for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, revealed.

Shopee regional managing director, Ian Ho said with almost half of the country’s population in its database, Shopee had access to big data that allowed it to understand the shopping habits of Malaysians.

According to the database, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur top the country with the highest number of orders recorded while online shopping activities are rising in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak with around a third of purchases from these four states coming from the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) category which includes toiletries.

A triple-digit growth of new users is recorded in Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu with the Toys, Kids and Babies category getting the highest number of purchases in these three states.

For the Southern Region, the number of Shopee users is increasing with more of them being males while and Men’s Clothing category is one of the top categories compared to other states.

As the result of a nationwide free shipping programme, online shopping activities are buzzing across East Malaysia with the Mobile and Accessories category being a hit in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

“Equipped with rich data and a long list of brands on our platform, our campaigns are well thought out to meet the market needs and one such example is the upcoming 27.3 Shopee Mega Sale,” said Ho.

Taking place from March 21 to 27, the sale offers free shipping with a minimum RM27 spent, daily “Tikam” with RM1, and RM1 million worth of cash and prizes to be won with the Shopee Quiz. — Bernama