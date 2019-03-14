P2P financing grows 452pc to RM180m in 2018

The SC reported that 87 per cent of investors came from the retail segment and locals made up 99 per cent of the investor base. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― Peer-to-peer (P2P) financing in Malaysia grew 452 per cent to RM180.05 million in 2018 from RM32.60 million in 2017.

In its 2018 annual report, the Securities Commission Malaysia said a total of 1,901 successful campaigns were organised by 602 issuers in 2018 compared with 604 campaigns and 79 issuers in 2017.

“About 91 per cent of campaigns successfully raised up to RM200,000,” it said.

The majority or 57 per cent of investors were below 35 years, followed by 35 to 45 years (30 per cent), and 46 to above 55 years (13 per cent).

Additionally, 93 per cent of investors had invested across multiple campaigns.

The SC reported that 87 per cent of investors came from the retail segment and locals made up 99 per cent of the investor base.

However, equity crowdfunding (ECF) declined to RM15.06 million in 2018 from RM24.14 million in the previous year.

Overall, 47 per cent of campaigns raised RM500,000 or below followed by RM500,000-RM1.5 million (29 per cent) and RM1.5 million-RM3 million (24 per cent).

Retail investors were the majority at 54 per cent, followed by sophisticated (27 per cent), angel (18 per cent) and others (one per cent).

Local investors accounted for 94 per cent of investors.

Meanwhile, the SC also reported 805 new licensees were issued Capital Markets Services Representative’s Licence (CMSRL) in 2018 to undertake various regulated activities.

“Seven new licences were issued to companies, with five issued for fund management and two to companies for financial planning activities.

“As at December 31, there were 242 Capital Markets Services License holders carrying out various regulated activities,” it added. ― Bernama