Minister: Form synergy between players of large and small industries

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Large-scale agricultural enterprises are urged to form synergies with small entrepreneurs to open up more opportunities for small businesses to succeed.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said industry players should have a social responsibility to help small entrepreneurs improve their business level and economic status.

“For example, frozen durian exporters (cloves and pies) can get durian supplies from villagers or the Orang Asli,” he told a press conference on the 2019 edition of BioUsahawan here today.

The two-day exhibition, first organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Bioeconomy Corp, will gather 81 agro industry players and banking institutions at Dewan 1, KLCC here today.

Bioeconomy Corp chief executive officer, Dr Shuhaizam Mohd Zain said the exhibition aimed at providing exposure and opportunities to local entrepreneurs as well as small and medium enterprises to expand their business locally and overseas.

“We are targeting 10,000 visitors and not setting any sales targets because this exhibition the priority is more on business exposure,” he said.

He said among the programmes in conjunction with the exhibition was a demonstration of local and foreign entrepreneurs products, product launches, panel sessions and business matching sessions. — Bernama