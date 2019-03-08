KL shares marginally lower at mid-morning

At 11.07am, the index stood at 1,683.20, down by 3.75 points from yesterday's close of 1,686.95. It opened 0.82 of-a-point weaker at 1,686.13. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 ― The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was marginally lower at mid-morning, dragged by selling activities in selected heavyweights.

At 11.07am, the index stood at 1,683.20, down by 3.75 points from yesterday's close of 1,686.95. It opened 0.82 of-a-point weaker at 1,686.13.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 356 to 229, while 333 counters were unchanged, 984 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.03 billion shares worth RM621.51 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.53, Public Bank fell two sen to RM24.52, Tenaga down by six sen to RM12.76, while Petronas Chemicals bagged six sen for RM9.24.

Of the most actives, Prestariang was flat at 54 sen, Dayang Enterprise rose 15 sen to RM1.55 KNM added half-a-sen to 10.5 sen but My EG eased three sen to RM1.20.

The FBM Emas Index edged down 20.89 points to 11,761.73, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 21.81 points to 11,614.87 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 36.97 points weaker at 11,753.05.

FBM Ace Index gained 40.40 points to 4,703.12 and the FBM 70 depreciated 9.88 points to 14,198.41.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 7.21 points to 17,526.01, the Industrial Products and Services Index erased 1.15 point to 169.69 while the Plantation Index fell 13.59 points to 7,279.16. ― Bernama