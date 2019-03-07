BNM international reserves at US$102.4b as at Feb 28

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$102.4 billion (RM417.4 billion) as at February 28, 2019, higher than the US$102.1 billion recorded on January 31, 2019.

The central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 7.4 months of retained imports and was 1.0 times the short-term external debt.

In a statement today, BNM said the main components of the international reserves, as at Feb 28, 2019, comprised foreign currency reserves at US$96.5 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$900 million), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.6 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.3 billion).

It said assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, which amounted to RM423.26 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM2.82 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.47 billion), loans and advances (RM7.13 billion), land and buildings (RM4.17 billion) and other assets (RM11.19 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM135.73 billion), currency in circulation (RM108.99 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM161.86 billion), Federal government deposits (RM12.02 billion), other deposits (RM931.87 million), Bank Negara papers (RM21.79 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.74 billion) and other liabilities (RM1.89 billion). — Bernama