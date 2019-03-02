Esports industry poised to be new economic subsector, says Perak Youth and Sports chief

Perak Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said the Esports Industry Professional Conference (EPIC) 2019 held for the first time here could give the new sports a big boost. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 2 — Esports is now more than a game as it has the potential to grow as the new economic subsector which promises attractive returns for athletes, organisers and trainees.

Perak Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said the Esports Industry Professional Conference (EPIC) 2019 held for the first time here could give the new sports a big boost.

He said the Perak state government had invested time and resources to organise EPIC 2019 to ensure Perak is the prime mover in esports.

“EPIC 2019 is a gathering of industry players, government agencies, institutions and esports athletes in one platform to gauge the development of esports which could generate economic growth for Perak in future,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening EPIC 2019 at Meru Convention Centre here today.

The two-day conference themed “More Than Gaming” will touched on three subthemes including development, ecosystem and economy which would be shared by 21 panelists.

While the conference is in progress, four games are being competed namely computer console — Dota 2, smartphone console — Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile as well as playstation 4 console — FIFA19, offering a total prize of RM13,000.

At the ceremony, Lee also appointed DOTA 2 professional player, Yeik Nai Zheng, 23 or better known as MidOne as Perak esports icon for 2019.

Lee said esports is popular across the various states in the country, as there were state government representatives from Kelantan, Sabah Sarawak and Penang in the conference.

In this regard, Lee who is the assembly man for Pasir Pinji said if esports receives support from the federal government, there would be wider participation of esports. — Bernama