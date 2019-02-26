Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FBM KLCI eased 6.71 points to 1,717.87 from 1,724.58 at close yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today as sellers broadly outpacing gainers, in line with the regional markets.

At 11.05am, the FBM KLCI eased 6.71 points to 1,717.87 from 1,724.58 at close yesterday.

The index opened 0.99 of-a-point higher at 1,725.57.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 549 to 190, while 255 counters were unchanged, 887 untraded and 58 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.12 billion shares worth RM579.63 million.

Among local heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.55, Petronas Chemicals rose seven sen to RM9.23, Hong Leong Bank gained two sen to RM21.30 while Public Bank and CIMB were flat at RM25.02 and RM5.84, respectively.

Petronas Dagangan trimmed RM1.36 to RM27.04, Maxis lost 12 sen to RM5.41, IHH Healthcare declined eight sen to RM5.67, Axiata slipped five sen to RM4.12 while both Genting Malaysia and TNB decreased six sen to RM3.45 and RM13.44.

Of the most active, Bumi Armada and TRC Synergy were flat at 20 sen and 57 sen, Econpile was eight sen easier to 45 sen, Sapura Energy edged down half-a-sen to 31.5 sen, Seacera shed one sen to 35.5 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum went down five sen to RM1.01.

The FBM Emas Index declined 49.92 points to 11,951.02, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 42.01 points to 11,814.41 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 80.83 points weaker at 11,879.81.

The FBM Ace Index decreased 43.21 points to 4,643.77 and the FBM 70 slid 33.68 points to 14,278.88.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 5.88 points to 17,848.68, the Plantation Index declined 32.67 points to 7,394.35 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.09 of-a-point to 168.95. — Bernama