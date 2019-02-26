Bursa Malaysia ends lower

A dealer said the local market was also in line with regional markets as investors were closely monitoring a potential trade deal between the United States and China. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower today weighed down by selling activities in the broader market, said a dealer.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 5.58 points or 0.32 per cent easier at 1,719 against yesterday’s close of 1,724.58.

The benchmark index opened 0.99 of-a-point higher at 1,725.57 and moved between 1,715.15 and 1,726 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with 674 losers to 285 gainers while 294 counters remained unchanged, 628 untraded and 58 others were suspended.

Total volume was slightly higher at 2.63 billion units, valued at RM2.21 billion, versus yesterday’s 2.62 billion units worth RM2.15 billion.

Singapore’s Straits Times was down 0.29 per cent to 3,262.75, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.37 per cent to 21,449.39 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 eased 0.65 per cent to 28,772.06.

Among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals jumped nine sen to RM9.25, MISC surged 10 sen to RM7, CIMB rose four sen to RM5.88 and Hong Leong Financial Group advanced 28 sen to RM20.10.

Petronas Dagangan trimmed RM1.60 to RM26.80, Maxis declined 10 sen to RM5.43, Press Metal shed 13 sen to RM4.15 and Axiata eased five sen to RM4.12.

Of actives, GD Express increased 5.5 sen to 36 sen, Seacera was two sen easier at 34.5 sen, Econpile erased eight sen to 45 sen and Karex fell 3.5 sen to 39.5 sen.

Energy stocks, Bumi Armada shed one sen to 19 sen, Sapura Energy slid 1.5 sen to 30.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum decreased five sen to RM1.01 and Dayang Enterprise gave up 5.5 sen to 96.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 43.53 points to 11,957.41, the FBMT 100 Index fell 33.56 points to 11,822.86 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 80.46 points to 11,880.18.

The FBM 70 trimmed 20.53 points to 14,292.03 and the FBM Ace Index erased 53.21 points to 4,633.77.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 35.67 points to 17,878.47, the Plantation Index gave up 46.14 points to 7,380.88 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.4 of-a-point to 168.64.

Main Market volume was higher at 1.90 billion shares, valued at RM2.04 billion, against yesterday’s 1.82 billion shares valued at RM1.98 billion.

Warrants’ turnover fell to 465.20 million units, worth RM100.30 million, against 528.53 million units, valued at RM109.99 million transacted yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market was slightly higher at 261.74 million shares, worth RM65.49 million, from 260.43 million shares, valued at RM55.74 million, recorded yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 269.40 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (267.79 million), construction (259.73 million), technology (149.18 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (55.12 million), property (86.30 million), plantations (38.29 million), REITs (7.57 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (579.61 million), healthcare (31.18 million), telecommunications and media (34.84 million), transportation and logistics (102.30 million) and utilities (22.21 million). — Bernama