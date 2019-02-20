Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.15am, the FBM KLCI was 14.60 points better at 1,721.16 from yesterday’s close of 1,706.56. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today on improved buying sentiment across-the-board, following Wall Street’s overnight gains.

At 11.15am, the FBM KLCI was 14.60 points better at 1,721.16 from yesterday’s close of 1,706.56.

The index opened 6.27 points firmer at 1,712.83

On the broader market, gainers edged losers 539 to 220, while 314 counters were unchanged, 781 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.53 billion shares worth RM963.99 million.

A dealer said the local index was lifted by gains in heavyweights, with Maybank up five sen to RM9.53, Public Bank rose four sen to RM25.04, Petronas Chemicals increased 26 sen to RM9.16 and CIMB gained nine sen to RM5.78.

Of the most actives, Sapura Energy was one sen better at 32 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum rose four sen to RM1.09 and KNM Group was half-a-sen higher at 11 sen.

The FBM Emas Index surged 120.56 points to 11,991.13, the FBMT 100 Index increased 121.41 points to 11,852.55 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 132.62 points to 11,976.62.

The FBM Ace Index increased 31.10 points to 4,693.21 and the FBM 70 climbed 233.56 points to 14,389.20.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 131.36 points higher at 17,797.81, the Plantation Index rose 79.73 points to 7,482.17 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.35 points higher at 168.20. ― Bernama