Bursa closes higher on buying sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Bursa Malaysia ended the day higher as stronger buying demand in heavyweights helped lift the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI).

At 5pm, the index finished 19.62 points higher at 1,726.18 from 1,706.56 at close yesterday.

After opening 6.27 points firmer at 1,712.83, the local index moved between 1,711.44 and 1,727.25 throughout the day.

A dealer said market sentiment was positive with investors optimistic that the latest round of trade talks between the world’s two giant economies would lead to a deal to resolve their tariff war.

“This positive sentiment is reflected in the stronger performance of Wall Street and spilled over into Asian stocks, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, up nearly one per cent to reach its highest level since Oct 2, 2018.

“On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index rose 4.16 points to 2,779.76, the Nasdaq Composite increased 14.36 points to 7,486.77 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 8.07 points better at 25,891.32,” he added.

Among local heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM9.52, Public Bank and Tenaga gained six sen each to RM25.06 and RM13.38 respectively, while Petronas Chemicals surged 26 sen to RM9.15.

Of actives, Sapura Energy inched up 1.5 sen to 32.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum gained three sen to RM1.08 and Bumi Armada was one sen better at 22.5 sen.

Market breadth was positive with 724 gainers and 252 losers, while 346 counters remained unchanged, 532 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume increased to 3.82 billion units valued at RM3.26 billion from 2.80 billion units valued at RM2.36 billion transacted yesterday.

The FBM Emas Index increased 170.21 points to 12,040.78, the FBMT 100 Index rose 166.37 points to 11,897.51 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 197.45 points to 12,041.45.

The FBM 70 rose 330.74 points to 14,486.38 and the FBM Ace Index increased 37.58 points to 4,699.69.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 117.28 points to 17,783.73, the Plantation Index rose 96.12 points to 7,498.56 and the Industrial Products and Services Index bagged 2.64 points to 168.49.

Main Market volume was higher at 2.78 billion shares valued at RM3.03 billion from 1.87 billion shares valued at RM2.18 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Warrants’ turnover rose to 741.67 million units worth RM162.26 million from 609.05 million units worth RM120.56 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market decreased to 295.17 million shares worth RM68.74 million from 317.97 million shares worth RM55.18 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 316.42 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (309.21 million), construction (236.86 million), technology (161.16 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (73.74 million), property (220.06 million), plantations (63.60 million), REITs (16.38 million), closed/fund (24,800), energy (1.19 billion), healthcare (41.44 million), telecommunications and media (67.56 million), transportation and logistics (35.28 million), and utilities (51.02 million). — Bernama