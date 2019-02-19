Bursa Malaysia ends higher

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), which remained in the positive territory throughout the day, finished 13.82 points higher at 1,706.56 from yesterday’s close of 1,692.74. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Bursa Malaysia ended the day higher on better market sentiment prompted by growing optimism over US-China trade talks.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), which remained in the positive territory throughout the day, finished 13.82 points higher at 1,706.56 from yesterday’s close of 1,692.74.

After opening 1.29 points firmer at 1,694.03, the local index moved between 1,693.37 and 1,710.14 throughout the day.

A dealer said investors were upbeat over the progress being made in the negotiations between the world's two giant economies, with a new round of talks scheduled in Washington on Tuesday.

“Optimism in the local market was also fuelled by higher oil prices which was positive for the country’s oil and gas revenue,” he added.

International benchmark, Brent crude oil futures rose five cents to US$66.52 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased 44 cents to US$56.03 per barrel.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were unchanged at RM9.48 and RM25, respectively, while Tenaga surged 32 sen to RM13.32 and Petronas Chemicals gained 33 sen to RM8.90.

Of actives, Sapura Energy rose half-a-sen to 31 sen, Bumi Armada lost one sen to 21.5 sen and Ahmad Zaki Resources added 1.5 sen to 23 sen.

Market breadth was positive with 517 gainers and 385 losers while 366 counters remained unchanged, 586 untraded and 20 others were suspended.

Total volume increased to 2.80 billion units, valued at RM2.36 billion, from 2.75 billion units, worth RM1.65 billion, transacted yesterday.

The FBM Emas Index increased 89.86 points to 11,870.57, the FBMT 100 Index rose 89.18 points to 11,731.14 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 140.28 points to 11,844.00.

The FBM 70 rose 83.68 points to 14,155.64 and the FBM Ace Index increased 7.93 points to 4,662.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 13.60 points to 17,666.45, the Plantation Index rose 76.53 points to 7,402.44 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 2.28 points to 165.85.

Main Market volume was higher at 1.87 billion shares, valued at RM2.18 billion, from 1.80 billion shares worth RM1.46 billion recorded on Monday.

Warrants’ turnover rose to 609.05 million units worth RM120.56 million versus yesterday's 481.76 million units valued at RM105.79 million.

Volume on the ACE Market decreased to 317.97 million shares, worth RM55.18 million, from 463.11 million shares valued at RM77.23 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 281.50 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (278.75 million), construction (228.49 million), technology (176.09million), SPAC (nil), financial services (67.83 million), property (132.98 million), plantations (51.10 million), REITs (8.67 million), closed/fund (25,800), energy (494.80 million), healthcare (46.65 million), telecommunications and media (46.08 million), transportation and logistics (37.86 million), and utilities (27.76 million). — Bernama

