KL shares end almost flat

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia closed almost flat today in line with regional markets as investors awaited fresh developments in the US-China trade negotiations.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished at 1,688.83, down 0.23 of-a-point from yesterday’s close of 1,689.06.

The index opened 3.23 points firmer at 1,692.29 and moved between 1,687.12 and 1,693.85 throughout the day.

Phillip Capital Management senior vice-president (investment) Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said regional markets adopted a wait-and-see approach as they waited for news from the trade talks after a weaker Wall Street in the overnight trade weighed by disappointing US retail data and Germany’s gross domestic (GDP) figure.

“The 1.2 per cent drop in the US retail sales data was the highest monthly drop in retail sales since the financial crisis, while Germany almost slumped to a recession during the fourth quarter after the quarter’s preliminary GDP showed lower than expected numbers.

“We believe both of these data highlight the current state of the global economy with investors eagerly waiting for a long-term trade consensus between the US and China, as talks between the two countries continue in Beijing today,” he told Bernama.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB shed eight sen each to RM9.47 and RM5.70, respectively, and Public Bank eased two sen to RM24.92.

TNB added two sen to RM13.04 and Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM8.51.

Of actives, Sapura Energy was flat at 30.5 sen while Bumi Armada declined one sen to 23.5 sen, Seacera eased two sen to 33 sen and Tat Giap and Priceworth slipped half-a-sen each to 9.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

Market breadth was negative with 475 losers and 354 gainers, while 384 counters remained unchanged, 640 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Total volume fell to 3.06 billion units valued at RM1.9 billion from Thursday’s 3.88 billion units valued at RM2.28 billion.

The FBM Emas Index increased 4.699 points to 11,750.27, the FBMT 100 Index rose 6.49 points to 11,612.9 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 39.39 points to 11,663.6.

The FBM 70 rose 41.351 points to 14,028.59 and the FBM Ace Index increased 5.73 points to 4,646.59.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 87 points to 17,632.56, while the Plantation Index rose 47.36 points to 7,335.43 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.4 of-a-point to 163.13.

Main Market volume fell to 2.18 billion shares valued at RM1.81 billion from Thursday’s 3.09 billion shares valued at RM2.11 billion.

Warrants’ turnover rose to 559.98 million units worth RM118.5 million from 497.67 million units worth RM108.6 million transacted yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 320.18 million shares valued at RM55.26 million from 293.46 million shares valued at RM61.14 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 289.93 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (438.73 million), construction (120.18 million), technology (129.1 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (40.02 million), property (96.16 million), plantations (46.14 million), REITs (9.47 million), closed/fund (56,000), energy (865.42 million), healthcare (28.5 million), telecommunications and media (53.09 million), transportation and logistics (26.7 million), and utilities (38.61 million). — Bernama