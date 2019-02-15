Ikea to open first outlet in northern peninsula on March 14

The logo of IKEA is seen outside its under construction store in Hyderabad July 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUTTERWORTH, Feb 15 — Swedish furniture brand Ikea will open its first outlet in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia in Batu Kawan, Penang, on March 14.

Ikea Malaysia store manager Arumugam Pathmalingam said the new outlet, the brand’s fourth in the country, spanning over about 43,600 square metres of retail space and featuring over 8,000 products.

“The store will also have 49 showrooms, market, restaurants and a bakery.

“We expect it will attract about 50,000 visitors per week after the opening,” he said during the roof-capping and store opening countdown ceremony today.

Arumugam said ahead of the upcoming grand opening, Penangnites were already showing their excitement about IKEA products and went to the extent of going to Kuala Lumpur to make their purchases.

“In fact they can enjoy even bigger savings if they make their purchases online instead of buying the conventional way where they have to bear hefty transportation costs,” he added. — Bernama