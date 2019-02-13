Statistics Dept: Wholesale, retail trade sales record 8.2pc growth in 2018

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said for the fourth quarter 2018, the volume index expanded 8.1 per cent to 173.8 per cent, mainly driven by the expansion in retail trade. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The wholesale and retail trade sub-sector sales recorded a growth of 8.2 per cent to RM1.25 trillion in 2018 compared with the previous year, says the Statistics Department (DoS).

In a statement, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said for the fourth quarter 2018 (4Q18), the volume index expanded 8.1 per cent to 173.8 per cent as compared to the same period a year ago, mainly driven by the expansion in retail trade by 11.8 per cent.

Within the same period, the volume index of wholesale trade and motor vehicles also recorded an increase of 6.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

“For quarterly comparison, the seasonally adjusted volume index of wholesale and retail trade went up by 1.7 per cent against the third quarter of 2018, propelled by the wholesale trade and retail trade sub-sectors at 2.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively,” Mohd Uzir said

The seasonally adjusted volume index of motor vehicles contracted by 3.7 per cent within the same period.

As for the month of December 2018 the wholesale and retail trade sales value rose 8 per cent to RM109 billion as compared to the corresponding period of 2017. — Bernama