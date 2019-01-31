MATRADE appoints Wan Latiff as new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has appointed Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa as its chief executive officer, effective Feb 1, 2019.

Matrade said Wan Latiff will replace Dr Mohd Shahreen Zainoreen Madros who has completed his two-year term with the trade promotion agency today.

“Prior to his appointment, Wan Latiff was the deputy chief executive officer of MATRADE and has been with the organisation since 1997, hence, his broad experience in the development of Malaysia’s trade.

“His leadership role at MATRADE covered several key functions, including export promotion, strategic planning and management services,” it said in a statement.

MATRADE is an agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry mandated to execute the country’s trade promotion initiatives. — Bernama