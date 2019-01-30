Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.83 points weaker at 1,687.58 from yesterday's close of 1,690.41. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-morning today dragged by continuous selling activity on selected bluechips led by Maybank, dealers said.

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.83 points weaker at 1,687.58 from yesterday's close of 1,690.41.

The index opened 0.72 of-a-point lower at 1,689.69.

Market breadth was almost flat with losers marginally led gainers 251 to 250, while 305 counters were unchanged, 1,119 untraded and 102 others suspended.

Turnover was at 712.04 million shares worth RM437.02 million.

Maybank IB Research said the recovery in Brent crude oil which is now above the US$60 per barrel mark, could shift investors focus back to oil and gas related stocks in the near-term.

“Technically, we expect the FBMKLCI to range between 1,680 and 1,710 today. Downside supports are at 1,658 and 1,644,” it said in a note today.

Maybank, which weighted 11.10 on the composite index, fell 10 sen or 1.03 per cent.

Other heavyweights, Public Bank recovered two sen to RM24.82, Tenaga lost six sen to RM13.44, Petronas Chemicals eased three sen to RM8.42 and CIMB fell one sen to RM5.66.

Of the most active, Sapura Energy added half-a-sen to 27.5 sen, Sinmah Capital reduced 1.5 sen to 18 sen and KNM added rose half-a-sen to nine sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 16.40 points weaker at 11,686.30, the FBMT 100 Index declined 17.56 points to 11,573.39 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 12.56 points to 11,579.15.

The FBM Ace Index however added 26.44 points to 4,387.81 but the FBM 70 shed 14.16 points to 13,852.64.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 36.71 points to 17,585.11, the Plantation Index slid 18.53 points to 7,245.28 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.08 of-a-point easier at 161.44. ― Bernama