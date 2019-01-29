Sime Darby, Unilever Malaysia named as 2018 Sustainable Business Awards overall winners

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and Unilever Malaysia were named as the overall winners of the 2018 Sustainable Business Awards (SBA), highlighting their consistent performance across the 12 categories in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

Global Initiatives chief executive officer Tony Gourlay said Malaysia’s sustainability leadership is evident in this year’s awards, both in terms of business engagement as well as a country, leading by example in the region.

“Business can and must strengthen this momentum even further to progress and reach the 2030 UN goals in time,” he said in a statement.

SBA awards businesses through a rigorous assessment on practices with a methodology that scores both process and performance across the strategy and sustainability management; workforce; community; energy management; water management; waste management and material productivity, among others.

The participation of 60 of Malaysia’s largest companies and Small and Medium Enterprises in the 2018 SBA also signalled an encouraging beginning for the awards in Malaysia, with 77 per cent of the winners being local enterprises, Gourlay said.

The inaugural 2018 SBA was organised by Global Initiatives in collaboration with PwC Malaysia, Nova Fusion and Control Union.

The SBA has been run in Indonesia and Singapore for the past seven years, but this is the first year the awards are being held in Malaysia. – Bernama