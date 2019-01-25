Munir Majid: Malaysian economy on the right track

CIMB Asean Research Institute chairman, Tan Sri Munir Majid. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 25 — The country’s economy following the 14th General Elections (GE14) in May last year has been deemed by CIMB Asean Research Institute chairman, Tan Sri Munir Majid, as being on track for greater heights.

He said this was based on fiscal statistics issued by the Pakatan Harapan government through the Finance Ministry which he viewed to be more transparent and just.

“The government today has given great hope that the country will no longer be involved in corrupt practices, or the erosion of legislative and parliamentary institutions,” he said after launching the book Views From Pulau Pinang: Countering Modern Orientalism and Policy Perspectives here today.

He said the people should give the new government some time to restructure the administration in order to bring development to the country.

“The government is seen to be taking a moderate approach to bring Malaysia up on the right track ... (we should) give them time... but not too much... because in the world (other countries) are now racing to improve their own economies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the author of the book, Datuk Ahmad Murad Merican, when met said it emphasised the role of academicians in studying social issues from various perspectives.

“This study covers conceptual debates and social and political theories and how the academicians themselves evaluate the norms and cultures of society,” said Ahmad Murad, who is also a lecturer at the Centre for Policy Research and International Studies (CenPRIS) at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Two other co-authors of the book, CenPRIS director Azeem Fazwan Ahmad Farouk and USM School of Art lecturer Datuk Mohamed Ghouse Nasaruddin were also present at the launch of the 103-page book which is available for RM25 a copy. — Bernama