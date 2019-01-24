Bursa remains higher at mid-morning

Turnover stood at 910.80 million shares worth RM541.78 million. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, in line with most of its regional peers, due to emerging buying interest as investors took chance from the cheaper stocks price, a dealer said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.21 points to 1,692.35 from yesterday's close of 1,688.14, after opening 1.16 points higher at 1,689.30.

Overall market breadth remained bullish with gainers leading losers 310 to 265, with 307 counters unchanged, 1,017 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 910.80 million shares worth RM541.78 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added four sen to RM9.58, TNB gained six sen to RM13.60, Petronas Chemicals jumped 13 sen to RM8.55 but Public Bank fell two sen to RM24.78.

Of actives, Bina Puri shed 5.5 sen to 19 sen, Eduspec eased half-a-sen to two sen, while FGV went up two sen to RM1.03 and V.S Industry bagged 2.5 sen to 81 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 37.38 points higher at 11,700.10, the FBMT 100 Index increased 39.60 points to 11,586.48, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 62.72 points to 11,638.17, the FBM 70 improved 91.82 points to 13,787.25 while the FBM Ace Index shed 7.10 points to 4,436.68.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index advanced 35.96 points to 17,553.72, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.23 points to 162.51 and the Plantation Index went up 19.21 points to 7,267.72. — Bernama